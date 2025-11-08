Dog walking forecast: Brief break between storms Saturday

What a Saturday trio! 🐾

Say hello to Roxy, Ruby, and Remi. Roxy, 6, and Remi, 2, are red foxes on the sides of this adorable picture, and Ruby, 6, is the white golden in the middle.

Thank you to the Luczak family from Avon Lake for sending this adorable trio to Good Morning Cleveland!

They are major fans of Trent's forecast on weekday mornings... and of dog walks at the lake. The weather will mostly cooperate during the daytime, but the same can not be said about later tonight.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy and cool, with high temperatures on either side of 50 degrees at Avon Lake. It will be warmer the farther inland you go, and highs could get close to 60 degrees south of Canton. There will be more sunshine and zero rain there. A stray lake shower or two is possible near the coast with a cloudy sky.

Rain showers return later this evening, from southwest to northeast, with heavy rain arriving by Sunday morning. Some rain changes over to wet snow by Sunday evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter