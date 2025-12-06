Dog Walking Forecast: Cold air continues, so bundle up for that walk!

CLEVELAND — Happy Saturday! Today’s featured pup is Isabella, but she likes to be called Izzy!

Meet Izzy! Michelle Mahnen sent us the photo of Izzy. She is a 15-month-old French Bulldog and loves to PLAY PLAY PLAY! During her breaks from play, she loves watching GMC and the weather on WEWS Channel 5. She thinks Alan Nosoff is a fantastic addition to your weather team and hopes he stays here in Cleveland for many dog years to come!

You'll need to bundle up your pup again today, but thankfully, it is not as cold as it was yesterday! Temperatures will once again be in the Teens with wind chills, under mostly cloudy skies. We will begin to warm up somewhat during the afternoon, as temperatures top off around freezing.

Isolated snow showers will be possible, especially this afternoon and mainly in the snowbelt region of NEO, with little accumulation expected. Under an inch will be possible through the evening, but more snow is on the way for Sunday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

