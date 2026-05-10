Dog Walking Forecast: Cool but mostly sunny Sunday

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and dog moms! The rain is over, but the chill is not. We're back to a cooler weather pattern, so don't forget the jacket for any dog walks today.

Kathleen Sabo from Broadview Heights sent us this photo of Emma. She is 5 years old, and she is a rescue. Rescue dogs are the best, says Sabo. Hard to disagree, especially with the cutest photo of Emma!

Aside from the cooler temps, there are no complaints weather-wise, as last night's rain is over and the sunshine is out the rest of the way. The chance for rain and storms will wait until Tuesday evening, so no need for the umbrellas today or tomorrow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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