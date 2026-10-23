DOG WALKING FORECAST: fabulous Friday for our four-legged friends

Happy Friday! Mother Nature is certainly partaking, with another gorgeous day on tap.

Jenna and Chris Himes sent in this photo of their dog duo Johnny and June. They are true Velcro dogs, never wanting to leave their side according to Himes. They also say they love going on adventure rides, chasing squirrels they can never catch, going for hikes, and getting lots of pets from everyone they meet!

There will be plenty of opportunities for all of the above with cooperative weather conditions. Aside from some patchy morning fog and chilly temps, it will be mostly sunny and comfortable this afternoon. Your best bet for sunny and mild conditions will be this afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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