Dog walking forecast: frigid feel continues, and a look-out for more snowflakes

Happy Saturday! It's the first one of 2026. Yet, it feels similar to the last few Saturdays... frigid!

Mary Sykes sent us this adorable photo of Gabby. Sykes says she wakes up every morning just in time to watch the weather with her every day. Also, it is worth highlighting her eyelashes, Sykes says they are just beautiful!

It will be very cold all day, so it is worth limiting the length of the walk. Also, watch out for more snow, ice, and salt on the ground. Protect the paws!

Outside of the snowbelt, a stray snow shower is possible this afternoon. Inside the snowbelt, some steady snow is likely this evening and tonight. Temps are stuck in the 20s with wind chills closer to 15º.

