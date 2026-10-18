DOG WALKING FORECAST: Frozen start but plentiful sunshine Sunday

Happy Sunday! Both the Guards and Browns are playing big-time games today so it is important that the time in-between will cooperate for the dog walks.

Amanda Barry sent in this photo of Autumn. Amanda says she is currently fostering Autumn. She is a 9-year old pitbull mix, through Kind Paws rescue.

Barry says she’s the absolute sweetest and is looking for her forever home! It is a great opportunity to get the word out about her.

Like Autumn's name, that's exactly how today's weather will be.

The weather will cooperate swimmingly this afternoon for the dog walks with temps near 60 and not a cloud in the sky.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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