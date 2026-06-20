Dog Walking Forecast: Grab a toy and head outside!

Meet Baby!

She loves changing golf balls and bringing them back, and getting her toys out of her basket to play.

As soon as anyone visits she runs to the basket to get a toy and takes it to them. Very smart little gal,and loves everyone.She turned nine on May 19th.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, cooler again and more comfortable but not fully rain-free.

Isolated t-showers possible especially inland between 1-5pm that may briefly interrupt the dog walks.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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