DOG WALKING FORECAST: Looks like it's going to be a lucky Lucy day

Lucy is excited for her dog walk today! Her dog mom, Laurel Monroe, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of Lucy, who loves going on walks.

In fact, Laurel says that Lucy's favorite word is 'walk'! She must be the world's best walker then, haha.

Lucy is a 1-year-old Cockapoo, and the photo captures the cuteness overload well.

Just like yesterday's weather, today's forecast is expected to stay warm and bright.

Just watch out for some patchy dense fog rolling through some lakefront towns. All of us across Northeast Ohio will see an abundance of sunshine and very warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will rise into the lower 80s for nearly everyone.

With these warm temperatures and bright sun, some surfaces, like pavement, can become too hot for paws.

This is especially likely inland with highs possibly in the mid-80s.

Make sure to protect the paws if you plan to walk the dog between noon and 3 p.m. during these hotter temperatures.

And don't forget the water, too!

