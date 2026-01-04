Dog walking forecast: one more frigid day ahead of a warm-up for the pups

Happy Sunday! It's the first one of 2026, and it is off to a frigid start

Linda Sharp sent us this gorgeous photo of Miracle. She says Miracle is fun-loving and that he loves collecting some pretty random things. Not only does he collect them, but he also hides them under Linda's bed. Some of the items may surprise you, such as toilet paper, socks, and anything else he can find.

It will be very cold for one more day, so it is worth limiting the length of the walk. Also, watch out for more snow, ice, and salt on the ground. Protect the paws!

It will be warmer tomorrow with highs above freezing for the first time in a week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter