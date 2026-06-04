DOG WALKING FORECAST: Purfect weather for any plans!

Toasty Thursday! Get ready to pant...the temperatures are climbing!

But before we get to the furcast...meet Tarzana, or as her friends call her, "Nanner!"

Her dog momma, Liz Denholm, sent News 5 this adorable photo of Tarzana and told us she is a 10-year-old Golden Retriever.

As for Nanner's favorite activities? She loves to do absolutely nothing!

I feel you, girl!!

No matter if you want to walk, trot, rot on the couch, or run to have fun in the sun...the weather will be purfection again on Thursday.

For the extra-furry doggies, keep in mind we are getting warmer, with temperatures in the 80s and higher humidity!

Fill up those water bowls to the brim!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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