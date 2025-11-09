Dog walking forecast: Rainy start, a wintry finish

The chilly and breezy feel may rain on our dog walking parade today, then eventually some snow! 🐾

Today's dog walking forecast is brought to you by Blossom Peace, who is a 3-year-old mini dachshund.

Thank you to Sandra Brinson for sending this adorable photo to Good Morning Cleveland, snuggled up comfortably inside on the couch.

Today is an inside day weather-wise with heavy rain in the morning, a bit of a midday lull, then a wintry mix this evening. If your pup is a snow fan, then wait till after dark to go out on the dog walk. Be sure to watch your step, as wet leaves and slushy surfaces are both very slippery and could be a bit of a problem.

There could even be some heavier snow where squalls form and persist later this evening and into tonight.

