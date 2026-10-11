DOG WALKING FORECAST: Remnant rain from Isaias for Sunday's dog walks

After a warm and mostly rain-free Saturday, the rain is coming down heavily at times this morning.

Julia Schaff sent in this photo of Bella from Andover, and she is 5 years old. Schaff says she loves golf cart rides and the Cleveland Browns. Agreed 100%! The Browns are out of town today and they will also be dealing with some heavy rain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as they face off against the Jets.

The best time to walk the dog will be after the Browns game, as most of the rain will be out of our viewing area by mid-afternoon.

Enjoy the game, the dog walk, and any other Sunday plans you may have!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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