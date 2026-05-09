Dog Walking Forecast: Stormy Saturday evening expected

Happy Mother's Day weekend! Lots of events and activities are planned all across Northeast Ohio, so finding time for the dog walks may be a bit trickier than usual. The weather will also play a big part in when you walk your pups this weekend.

Janie M Neitenbach sent us this paw-esome photo of Gus. He loves dog walks, according to Jamie, so, of course, he's our featured dog in today's dog-walking forecast. In addition to the dog walks, Gus, or Gustavo, loves car rides.

Both have no complaints weather-wise through mid-afternoon, as last night's rain is over and storms wait till this evening. The chance for rain and storms will increase throughout the afternoon, from NW to SE, and by this evening, you will need to fetch the umbrellas!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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