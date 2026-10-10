DOG WALKING FORECAST: Summer-like Saturday with rain holding off for most

We've made it to the weekend! Let's start it with a dog duo for a summer-like forecast.

Sharon Caroll sent in this photo of Lola and Gizmo. Sharon says listening skills are optional, and the 'little' one is the 'supervisor' of the snacks.

Luckily, you won't have to look out for the weather conditions as it will be cloudy and warm for most of the day. A few showers are possible this evening mainly south of US-30, but the heavy rain arrives for everyone after midnight.

Enjoy!

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