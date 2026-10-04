DOG WALKING FORECAST: Sun-sational Sunday weather

Happy Sunday! It is another classic fall feel with lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons. While mornings may be chilly for some dogs and walkers alike, the afternoons will be stunning.

John Marsico sent in this photo of Rosie on the left, who is a four-year-old Bernedoodle. Marsico says she loves playing fetch and digging holes.

Lucy is on the right and is an eleven-year-old Labradoodle. She is obsessed with tomatoes, says Marsico. John adds, she is always trying to get in the garden to pick them even though she knows she is not allowed.

There will be plenty of chances to get in the garden with how wonderful the weather will be. Also, the same can be said for playing fetch and digging holes. Highs will top out on either side of 70.

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