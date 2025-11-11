Dog walking forecast: Veteran's Day dog walks feeling like January!

Meet Apollo, sent in by Jo Lang. He's a 10-year-old Rottweiler who’s as loyal as they come!

This big guy loves his early morning walks (we’re talking before sunrise dedication) and is always up for a swim when the weather allows.

Jo says they head out between 5:30 and 6 a.m., always keeping an eye out for skunks and those sneaky “rogue deer.” Sounds like Apollo’s got quite the morning patrol!

But even the bravest early risers might want to hit snooze today... the weather’s ruff! Lake-effect snow is finally winding down, but it’s staying brutally cold. We’ll only make it into the middle 30s, and those wind chills? Down in the teens!

So if you and your pup are venturing out before work, bundle up, keep those paws warm, and maybe skip the swim today, Apollo... unless you’re into ice baths!

