DOG WALKING FORECAST: Windy and much colder with a stray snow shower for some

No, you are not seeing double - it is a weekend double dose of dog duos!

These cuties belong to Tracy Glyd, who told News 5 Cleveland that Gracie and Lola are sisters from different litters.

Glyd also tells us that they race every year in the weenie races at the Oktoberfest in Berea. Both won a blue ribbon this year but petered out in the 2nd round finals.

Racing aside, they enjoy their afternoon dog walks and often hide bones from each other.

This afternoon will be super sunny for some, but cold for everyone.

The wind will be out of the northwest at 20 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible, especially near the lakefront.

Temperatures will sit near 40 degrees all day, but with the wind, feel like the 30s.

A couple of lake-effect snow showers are possible in the snowbelt areas, mainly in interior Ashtabula. The brunt of the lake-effect remains in Erie, PA, with up to six inches of snow possible there. A brief coating is possible; otherwise, it will just be wet snow that melts on contact.

