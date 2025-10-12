Dog walking furcast: A little sprinkle of trouble Sunday afternoon, otherwise not a bad Sunday weather-wise

Happy Sunday! While there is some sunshine early on, more clouds and a few showers are possible this afternoon.

I bet that won't stop Fu from his favorite dog walks and the chase for squirrels! Vicky McWilliams sent Good Morning Cleveland this adorable photo of Fu and told us that he is a happy guy on walks.

The furcast is not going to rain on the parade (or walk I should say) before about noon or 1 p.m. as it will be dry across Northeast Ohio.

There will be a couple of passing showers that we may have to dodge between lunchtime and sunset. They won't last long or be particularly heavy. This is the outer most part of a developing nor'easter off the east coast.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

