DRENCHED DOGS: Wet and Windy Walks

TGIF! We have another dynamite duo for our dogs of the day!

Say, woof woof to Iris and Oliver!

Their mom, Ann Affolter sent in this pawesome photo of her furbabies enjoying an afternoon outside.

She told News 5 that Iris is 13 years old and Oliver is 8 and they are both Australian Labradoodles.

Their favorite treat is prosciutto....fancy!

They will both come running into the kitchen if they hear a package come out of the refrigerator. You must pay the cheese and meat dog tax!

While they are the same breed, they have very different roles in life!

Affolter said Iris is definitely the brains of the duo and Oliver follows her lead on all things.

Oliver is terrified of loud noises, especially thunderstorms. So when we do have a storm, Iris does show her soft side and will curl up by him to make him feel safer.

What a sweet and good girl! And don't worry, Oliver, I was scared of storms too. Now I am a meteorologist and now he is helping to give the furcast...which unfortunately is pretty ruff.

Thankfully, big booms (thunder) will be isolated today, but muddy paws are likely.

On and off showers will really put a damper on walks today. The wind will be howling, too!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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