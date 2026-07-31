Fantastic Friday for the dog walks weather-wise

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! It will be another dry and gorgeous-looking day for most. It will be hotter, however, which may affect when you decide to walk the dog.

Sean Owens sent in this paw-esome photo of Ricky Bubbles. He lives in Vermilion, and they were eagerly awaiting being on our dog-walking forecast. Good thing we picked Ricky Bubbles for a beautiful day like today!

The only precaution is to keep the paws protected from the hot surface temperatures, particularly asphalt during the middle of the day. While air temperatures will top out near 87 degrees, the asphalt temperature can soar to over 125 degrees.

Storms return tomorrow, and we'll keep you updated on the timing.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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