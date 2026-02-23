Feb. 16-22: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Jenn and Kyle Kloetzly Larkin

Meet Larkin!

Jenn and Kyle Kloetzly sent in the 9-year-old Labradoodle who watches the Power of 5 every morning and loves our very own Trent Magill!

Larkin celebrated his 10th birthday Monday, which just so happened to be Presidents' Day— hence his adorable outfit. Although he is 10, he still acts like a playful puppy!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Ercha and Ernie Joy Oliver

Oliver is a 6-year-old lab mix who loves walks in ANY type of weather.

When the temps go down, Oliver suits up. Ericha and Ernie help put the boots and coat on while amping up for some serious tail sniffing.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Dean Nielsen Oslo

Dean Nielsen from Mantua sent us Oslo. A 3.5-year-old mix. Mixed eyes. Maybe Border Collie? Either way, we love him like he loves to run. Dean says Oslo has never met a stick or downed tree branch he did not want to play with.

Thursday

Courtesy of David Beattie Benny

David Beattie sent us this photo of Benny. He is 7 months old and loves people.

If the photo isn't any indication, Benny especially loves children, according to Beattie. He says they bring him to restaurants in the summer, and he wants to greet everyone on the outdoor patio. Benny's favorite game is frisbee, and he will return the frisbee in under 30 seconds.

Friday

Courtesy of Connie Nehez Allie

Connie Nehez sent in this photo of Allie, her beautiful 10-year-old rescue. Nehez says that Allie, "loved to do Zumiez in the backyard all around the perimeter of the fence," but now that she’s older, she walks around the perimeter of the fence to make sure that everything’s secure. Allie loves her walks and the outdoors. Connie adds, "This is my girly girl. My everything."

Saturday

Courtesy of Kate & Doug Masztak Benny

Kate & Doug Masztak sent us this photo of their beautiful boy, Benny, who is a rescue.

According to the Masztaks, he loves hugs and belly rubs, and he also walks anytime of year. Benny, most of all, loves getting treats. They love him & are so fortunate to have him as part of their family.

Sunday

Courtesy of Shannon Malone Richie Ronnie Heckelmoser

Shannon Malone from Parma sent us this adorable photo of Richie, or should we call him by his full name: Ronnie Heckelmoser! In this photo, he is enjoying his "relaxing time" after breakfast. He chills with all his friends, according to Malone. And Malone adds he, "loves his picture taken."

