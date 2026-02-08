Feb. 2 - 8: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Margaret Mary Doucet Rocko

Margaret Mary Doucette sent her dog, Rocko, in. Perfect name for the Rock Capitol of the world.

Rocko loves chin scratches and being the biggest lap dog!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Erin Lieberth Ellie

There's a first for everything. Erin Lieberth and Ellie are their own first. Erin adopted Ellie at 3 months old; now she's an 8-month-old Beagle Mix. That makes her a first, though? Erin has never had a dog before!

It's a new adventure, but they're loving it.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Steve and Diane Greene Sage

Wednesday was perfect for a pizza party! What? Well, Wednesday's dog of the day was Sage. A Boxer/Pitbull rescue that loves pizza parties. Who doesn't?!

Steve and Diane Green say they got their very loyal and loving pup three years ago from a rescue in Lorain County.

Over the years, they've learned to keep Sage active and fully fed with pizza!

Thursday

Courtesy of Rob Case Loki Wolf

This has been a winter. A perfect winter if you're a Husky! Check out Loki Wolf... He's built for this.

Rob Case says Loki Wolf is born for this weather. Loki loves the snow, the cold, and long winter walks. Hopefully, Rob does too!

Friday

Courtesy of Melissa Horvath WalterHenry

Let us introduce you to WalterHenry.

Melissa Horvath sent this 6-year-old "mini" St. Bernadoodle. The keyword is "mini." Melissa was told he'd stay tiny. He was the runt and would be carryable for years.

Mom is a St. Bernard. Dad is a mini poodle. I guess Dad's genes took over.

Saturday

Courtesy of Mark Lynch Haku

Mark Lynch from Mayfield Village sent in this paw-some photo of Haku, our 5-year-old Husky that the Lynch family saved as a puppy. Unlike a lot of pets (and humans alike!), she looks forward to this cold and snow. Lynch also says that Haku likes to play "Queen of the hill" with every snow mound she finds when she's not rolling around in the snow. We do not blame her, that sounds like lots of fun, especially as a snow-lover!

Sunday

Courtesy of Kathi Greco Lucy and Ethel

Kathi Greco sent in this adorable photo of Luci, who is a three-year-old golden retriever, and Ethel, a year-old standard poodle, who was rescued from the Rescue Inn in North Olmsted.

As seen in Greco's photo, since the day they brought Ethel home, she said, "These two have been inseparable." Kathi also said it is not very often that these two are not touching, either lying down or playing.

