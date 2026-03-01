Feb. 23-March 1: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Misty Morrow Bob

Say hello to Bob! A 1-year-old yellow Labrador who loves his bones and doing zoomies around his house.

Misty Morrow sent us this photo and said Bob watches News 5 every morning!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Christine Streb Molly

Here we have 9-year-old Molly, sent in by Christine Streb!

Molly loves playing in the snow— as you can see in the photo. She also loves watching birds from inside her North Canton home!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Steve and Susan Forsyth Eddie

Check out Eddie, a 7-year-old Basset Hound who looks like one of the best cuddlers around.

Steve and Susan Forsyth sent us this photo of Eddie doing one of his favorite things. Chilling out on the couch.

Thursday

Courtesy of Matthew Fisher Brewtus

Here's Brewtus. He's a 4-year-old Labrador from Vermilion. Matthew Fisher tells us he loves playing in the snow and fetching sticks. Free toys! If you're inside, though, it's even easier.

Brewtus LOVES playing with an empty toilet paper roll! Love it!

Friday

Courtesy of David Howson Maya

I know one pup for sure that LOVES the warmth in the forecast.

Maya!

Maya is a rescue from Mexico. David Howson says she is anxiously waiting for warmer weather.

Howson and his family watch the news every morning before work and before walks.

Five-year-old Maya is looking forward to spring so she can run on the beach.

Saturday

Courtest of Ren and Dawn Brumfield Griffin

Ren and Dawn Brumfield from Lakewood sent us this awesome photo of Griffin, a 6-year-old Husky/Beagle mix who loves the snow and chilling out with his two cat siblings.

That means Griffin was a fan of Saturday evening's snow!

Sunday

Courtesy of Robby Robinette Beatrice

Robby Robinette sent us this adorable photo of Beatrice, a 4-year-old mini Australian Shepherd that Robinette adopted five months ago from the 'One of a Kind' pet rescue in Akron.

Robinette says that Beatrice loves walks and is looking forward to warmer temperatures and smaller snow banks!

