Feb. 9-15: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Jerilyn Burgess Joe Cocker

What better way to talk about a Hall of Fame day than a dog named after a Rock Hall of Fame inductee?! Please welcome Joe Cocker to the stage, everyone!

You are so beautiful, Joe Cocker.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Michelle Lamm Rusty and Butterscotch

This pair of rescues must be frequent watchers of Good Morning Cleveland, as they were prepared for Tuesday's weather!

Michelle Lamm sent in a photo of the pups, who love camping and cuddles.

Probably not much camping lately, but cuddles have been maxed.

Rusty is a 10-year-old Pug, Terrier and Beagle mix. Under the other end of the blanket is Sir Butters of Scotch. LOL or Butterscotch for short. He's a 3-year-old Golden Retriever/Shepherd mix.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Kris Monaco-Geis Left to right: Emerson, Watson & Dutton

What's better than one dog? Two? How about three? Kris Monaco-Geis thinks three is the perfect amount. These three pups fill her life with joy. Easy to see why, they're adorable!

If it's warmer than 10 degrees, they're walking!

From left to right is Emerson, who is 8 years old. Watson is 11 years old, and the baby of the trio, Dutton, is 9 months old!

Watson and Emerson are Cavalier King Charles, and Dutton is a Munchkin Bernadoodle. Which is basically a Cavalier King Charles and Bernadoodle in one dog.

Thursday

Courtesy of Nicole Lee Ozzy

Nicole Lee sent Ozzy in. This looks like a professionally taken photo of Ozzy and his closest friends.

Don't let the photo fool you, Ozzy is 1 year old. He's full on puppy. This puppy is a Cocker Spaniel that loves typical puppy things.

He loves playing ball and getting into all the fun and mischievous activities. He is very energetic and loves to be cuddled.

He brings Lee so much joy.

Friday

Courtesy of Laura Bair Dasher

Laura Bair sent this paw-some photo of Dasher, who is a sweet 8-year-old Havenese.

Bair says she loves her cuddle & squeaky toys. She also wants to be as close as possible to her family members, according to Bair, as Dasher is mommy’s girl.

Saturday

Courtesy of Jim and Becky Crowl Hannah and Mr. Bentley

Jim and Becky Crowl sent in this adorable photo of Hannah and Mr. Bentley.

Hannah is the golden retriever, and Mr. Bentley is the miniature poodle. Mr. Bentley was one of 35 rescued from a home.

The Crowls say the miniature poodle loves Hannah and is always on her or close by— like in the photo.

Sunday

Anne Michael Stormy

What's that, Lassie?! Timmy's in the well?!

Wait, you're not Lassie? You're Stormy!

(Sorry, we had to).

Anne Michelle Sunday's dog of the day. Stormy. A 6-year-old collie rescue in Elyria.

While Sunday morning's rain wasn't necessarily "stormy," it was wet.

