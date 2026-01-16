Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Dog Walking Forecast: More snow and cold, but not as intense

Rosa Fryer sent us this adorable photo of the dog duo, Cocoa and Draco, cheering on our Brownies, even into the offseason. Cocoa is the black-and-brown Yorkie, and Fryer says she is a diva. Draco is a "wind-up toy" kind of guy, according to Fryer! Very playful!
CLEVELAND — It has been a very snowy, cold stretch over the last couple of days, and there will be more snow and cold again today. It will not be as intense, though!

Today's ride will be a slow one. Old Man Winter is back!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

