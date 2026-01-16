Friday Dog Walking Forecast: More snow and cold, but not as intense

CLEVELAND — It has been a very snowy, cold stretch over the last couple of days, and there will be more snow and cold again today. It will not be as intense, though!

Rosa Fryer sent us this adorable photo of the dog duo, Cocoa and Draco, cheering on our Brownies, even into the offseason. Cocoa is the black-and-brown Yorkie, and Fryer says she is a diva. Draco is a "wind-up toy" kind of guy, according to Fryer! Very playful!

Today's ride will be a slow one. Old Man Winter is back!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter