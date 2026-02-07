Frigid Satuday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Brr!! The dangerous chill is back.

Mark Lynch from Mayfield Village sent in this paw-some photo of Haku, our 5-year-old Husky that the Lynch family saved as a puppy. Unlike a lot of pets (and humans alike!), she looks forward to this cold and snow. Lynch also says that Haku likes to play "Queen of the hill" with every snow mound she finds when she's not rolling around in the snow. I do not blame her, that sounds like lots of fun, especially as a snow-lover!

Even if your dog loves the cold and snow, that does not mean there are no time limits to being outdoors today. Wind chills will be below zero all day, with frostbite possible in less than 30 minutes. Lots of snow and salt are still on the ground, so protect the paws. It will be windy and some lake effect on the east side will continue through mid-afternoon.

