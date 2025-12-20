Frigid start but warmer finish for Saturday's dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Saturday and happy weekend! Brian Haley from Brunswick sent us this paw-esome photo of Dash. He is a two-and-a-half-year-old Beagle mix. He loves going to the dog park in town, and meeting new friends along the way. He’s all ready for sweater weather, too! Unfortunately, it is more jacket weather today, especially this morning.

Temperatures this morning have started in the teens, with a light south wind bringing wind chills down to the single digits. A warm front has just lifted through, allowing the warm south wind to charge temperatures back up into the 40s.

Watch out for all the salt on the ground leftover from the last few days. Make sure to protect the paws and add layers if planning to walk outside, especially early on.

