Frigid Sunday with lake effect snow Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Sunday! Say hello to Deniese McBurney, who sent us this photo of Poppy. She is a 2-year-old goldendoodle living her best life in Northfield. She knows lots of tricks and commands and is always looking to please her humans. If you mention her sweater, she starts jumping around and looking for it, which is a good thing, as Sunday will be the coldest day of the season (so far)!

Temperatures for that morning walk will only be in the lower teens and single digits, but wind chills will be even colder. Some wind chills will be as cold as -15° to begin Sunday. Lake Effect Snow showers will be heavy throughout the day where squalls persist, mainly in the Snowbelt regions of Northeast Ohio.

The afternoon walk will be "slightly" better, but you will need to bundle up, with highs in the mid to upper teens in many areas, with a few areas warming to 20°. Wind chills will remain in the single digits throughout the afternoon hours, along with more lake effect snow showers that could be heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1/2" to 1" per hour.

So, between that and all the salt everywhere, make sure to protect the paws of your four-legged friend!

And make sure to bundle up and walk carefully, as there will be icy spots.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

