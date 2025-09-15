Get ready for Dino-mite weather: Here is your Monday dog walking forecast

Get ready for Dino-mite weather not only today but most of this week! What an incredible photo of Dino sent in by Janie Norris.

Dino just turned 17 years young and was rescued from the Italian Greyhound rescue of Ohio at 8. He has won a few contests with his costumes, not just this one. From his winning Navy outfit at the Lorain County auditor dog of the month, to the best-dressed naked cowboy, he has won his fair share of awards.

The weather will also be award-winning for any outdoor activities, including walking the dog. It will be sunny all day, with highs in the upper 70s near the lake and in the 80s inland. During the warmest part of the day, around 2 or 3 p.m., the ground temperature will likely warm up into the 90s and near 100 degrees, so protect the paws if you'll be walking the dog then.

The warmth continues and expands all week long with middle 80s likely by the end of the workweek.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter