Hot and humid with a storm chance for Saturday's dog walks

We've made it to the weekend! After such a humid and stormy week, Mother Nature is not done providing NEO with this kind of weather. Expect very humid conditions all day long, with an opportunity for a few storms, depending on where you are in the area.

During the morning hours, showers and a downpour are possible for the South region. An isolated storm chance into the late afternoon & evening for the West region.

Get ready to meet Cooper! David Rossetti sent in this photo of his dog Cooper ordering ice cream. With the hotter temps and constantly high humidity, ice cream is not a bad option!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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