Humid Sunday with evening storm chances for the dog walks

After some ruff storms Saturday, we're not completely s-paw-tless today, with a few more storms popping up late this afternoon.

Patty Manning sent in this photo of Sisters Betty (on the left) and Grace (on the right). They are 9-month-old mini-Labradoodle sisters. Manning says they love walks, napping, and looking for their buddies in the neighborhood. They are also Guardian fans through and through.

Rain is possible after 3 p.m. with the best chance between 5 and 8 p.m., primarily for the Akron-Canton and south regions.

Humidity will also be high all day.

Dog Walking Rating:

🐾🐾🐾 out of 5 paws today (warm and humid but dry this morning, with a few pm t-storms)

🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 Monday (cool fall feel, dry all day)

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