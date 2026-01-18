Jan. 12-18: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Sandee Ferrell Rear Admiral Wingnut

We know it's the middle of January. The middle of winter. But can we dream of warmer times?!

Sandee Ferrell sent in this adorable water dog. It's Rear Admiral Wingnut reporting for duty!

Sir, you're adorable. And we can't thank you enough for being a loyal viewer of the Dog Walking Forecast on GMC. We're also eager to get back into spring and warmer boating weather.

Tuesday

Melissa Rhodes Roxie

It was all about cuteness overload with Tuesday's Dog of the Day.

Say hello to Roxie. A 16-year-old rescue snuggled up to her hedgehog.

Melissa Rhodes adopted Roxie from the Friendship APL six years ago, and she's been living her best life since then.

Over the years, the neighborhood has accepted its new patroller. Even if it's from the warmth of her bed inside the front door.

Wednesday

Candance Finley

We took cues from Finley Wednesday: Boots and Coats. Temps were mild to start, but we took a DIVE midday.

Three years ago, Candace rescued Finley from Maggie's Mission Rescue. Since then, Finley has grown to love Northeast Ohio's winters.

Thursday

Mama Shirley Tatertot

Chris Sandmann sent us this fun-loving 13-year-old Pomeranian.

Chris, Tatertot and Mama Shirley all enjoy going for rides.

Friday

Rosa Fryer Cocoa & Draco

Rosa Fryer sent us this adorable photo of the dog duo, Cocoa and Draco, cheering on our Brownies, even into the off-season.

Cocoa is the black-and-brown Yorkie, and Fryer says she is a diva. Draco is a "wind-up toy" kind of guy, according to Fryer! Very playful!

Saturday

David Cashin Beau

David Cashin sent us this photo of Beau, a 3-year-old Cavapoo, who is a mix of cavalier and poodle!

Sunday

Paula Miller Carmella Rosemarie

Paula Miller sent in this adorable photo of Carmella Rosemarie.

She is getting ready to feel the chill, says Miller. At the time of the photo, they were driving to get Carmella a new coat!

That will certainly be helpful with the dangerous cold moving into Northern Ohio over the next few days.

