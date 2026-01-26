Jan. 19-25: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Jenn Bogucki Pumpkin Monroe

Jenn Bogucki sent us this photo of her French bulldog, Pumpkin Monroe. Her daughter, Castalia, is going to Ohio State University, and Jenn said she needed someone to cheer her up. That's where Monroe came in. Her boyfriend of nine years gave her two choices: a ring or a puppy. Jenn said, "I, of course, chose the puppy." In this adorable photo, Jenn says it is Monroe's sad face after telling her she had to wait for daddy to come home, so they could all go out together. Spoiler, it was only a 5-minute wait! She is Bogucki's dream come true, and she loves her more than she ever thought could be possible.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Barbara Bauer Penny

Say hello to Penny. A 10-year-old Pitbull/Aussie mix with a preference for inside activities. Specifically watching TV!

Penny especially loves the Saturday morning APL Pet of the Day with Allan Nosoff and her weekday doses of General Hospital. Sounds like their Mentor house is full of warm cuddles with Penny and her two sheltie siblings.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Jessie Kubuske Cleo

Love it when a name has a meaning. There's even more to love when the name has multiple connections! Meet Cleo.

Cleo is a 2-year-old Sproodle, or Springer Spaniel/Poodle mix. She loves the snow, water and playing catch in her Amherst home. But let's get back to the name!

Cleo, Cle-o, CLE-OH ... get it?! We love it. Cleo also has a cat sibling named Figaro. Figaro's best friend in Pinocchio is Cleo, the goldfish. Double connected.

Thursday

Courtesy of Star Motiejunas Amore

Meet Amore!

Star sent in this 5-year-old pomapoo who loves to watch GMC and the Dog Walking Forecast. Probably not as much as her stuffed Lambchop, though!

Friday

Courtesy of Keith Gesiorski Gordo

If there was ever a time to have hobbies similar to our 4-legged friends... It's now.

Meet Gordo, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle who enjoys— get this, IPAs and listening to Van Halen. Same, Gordo!

Now, that might be what owner Keith Gesiorski enjoys, but either way, Friday's forecast was plenty to make you want to stay in.

Saturday

Courtesy of Regina Watts-Flore Pinto

Regina Watts-Flores sent in this adorable picture of her dog, Pinto!

We're sure Printo's expression represents us all when we step outside, as the temperature has stayed below freezing!

Sunday

Courtesy of Lance Stoudenmire Sacha

This is one of those "Where ya goin?" type of photos! Sunday's dog of the day is Sasha. She's a frequent flyer with her mom. Typically heading to Utah to ski.

