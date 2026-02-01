Jan. 20 - Feb. 1: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Tana Alexander Mozzy

We're pleased to introduce you to our dog of Monday!

Mozzy is a 5-year-old Goldendoodle who loves walks, but Tana Alexander says she doesn't like the rain.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Mandy Gilbert

Meet Gilbert!

Mandy tells us Gilbert loves walks and is hoping for some snow to play in.

Gilbert, we think we have enough!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Bobbi Noe Sophie

For such a little cutie, Sophie has an extreme "like!"

Check out the photo above; the snow on the face gives it away. Bobbi Noe says her 5-year-old Bichon LOVES the snow. Sophie, you're white as snow. The snow is probably higher than you. Be safe!

Thursday

Courtesy of Brittany Lewis Rudy

We can't wait to introduce you to Rudy. Or Rudolph for long. Brittany sent in Thursday's dog of the day while also keeping the Christmas vibes strong.

While Rudy may love long walks, sniffing everything, and treats... It's the treats that drive this 9-year-old hound dog mix. Brittany said Rudy is so patient when she dresses him up in silly hats and outfits. As long as there's a treat in it for return.

Friday

Courtesy of Bruce Herpy Rosie

Rosie, a 2-year-old Cavapoo in Jackson Township, can keep the Christmas sweater on after Friday's record-barking— we mean breaking records. It's layers we need.

Bruce tells us you love cuddles on the couch on the weekends. This is the perfect weekend for that!

Saturday

Courtesy of David Catts Vikey

It was another rrr-record cold start across much of Northern Ohio! A "ruff" start for sure. It was as cold as -22 in Wooster!

David Catts sent us this photo of Vikey. They call him Boo. He is pure love, says Catts. He’s a Maltese, and is 6 years old.

Sunday

Barb Keegan Hank

Barb Keegan sent in this awesome photo of Hank. He is a 4-year-old rescue dog.

He is a lab-greyhound mix who loves to run and play!

