July 13-19: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Maria Martinez Maizie

Maria Martinez sent us this photo of Maizie. She is only 14 weeks old, so she hasn't perfected walking on a leash yet, according to Martinez. She also says Maizie likes to go outside and bite and pull on the leash.

The photo shows Maizie enjoying the grass!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Irene Fawcett Rilee

Tuesday's featured pup was Rilee, sent in by Irene Fawcett!

When she's not soaking up cuddles, you'll find Rilee tucked under her favorite blanket with her beloved Snoopy toy.

Some dogs chase tennis balls ... Rilee chases cozy!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Sharon Malloy Hank and Otis

Give a big ole woof woof to Hank and Otis!

Their dog mom, Sharon Malloy, sent in this photo of this dynamic duo.

She also told Good Morning Cleveland that they are 19-month-old English Labrador brothers.

They simply cannot live without each other. <3

The whole family lives in Fairview Park, and they love taking a stroll around our neighborhood or in the Metroparks!

Thursday

Courtesy of Haley Wolfe Remi

Happy Belated Birthday, Remi! This little cutie just turned three!

Her dog mom, Haley Wolfe (great last name for the dog walking forecast), sent in this pupdorable picture to Good Morning Cleveland.

Wolfe also told us that Remi is a pawesome fan of News 5 and watches Tiffany, Mike, and Trent with her mom every morning!! We love to hear it!

Remi is a mini goldendoodle who lives in North Ridgeville.

She loves going on walks on sunny days - but both her mom and dad must be present, or she refuses to walk, lying right in the street!

Friday

Michele Miller

Meet Oreo!

This pupdorable doggie lives with his dog mom, Michele Miller.

Miller sent in this photo to News 5 of Oreo and told us he is a corgi mix.

As you can see from the picture, he loves his naps!

He also loves to play with the kids in his neighborhood.

Saturday

Tiffany Ballow

Tiffany Ballow sent in this photo from left to right: Olive, Crème Brûlée, Paisley, Frankie and Boo-Boo.

Tiffany says that, believe it or not, she walks all five of her girls very politely at the same time!

Sunday

Chris Yannon

Meet Hachi!

Chris Yannon sent us this photo of his 3.5-year-old rescue pup.

He said Hachi loves to chase squirrels and hang out with kids!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter