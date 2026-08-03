July 27-Aug. 2: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Jenna Seka Wilson

Say hi to Sheruff Wilson!

He is a 3 -year-old basset hound. Jenna Seka sent us this adorable photo said he loves anything to do with meeting new people and making friends.

Wilson's favorite Cleveland mascot is the Cav's Moon dog!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Mandy Gilbert

Say hi to Gilbert!

Mandy sent us this photo of Gilbert, who loves going for walks and spending as much time playing outside as possible.

After being cooped up by Monday night storms, he probably had some zoomies to burn off.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Dana Cox Lincoln

Dana Cox sent in this adorable photo of her dog Lincoln.

She says Lincoln was born in Georgia, but is a Cleveland boy now. Cox also said he loves to travel, cheer on Cleveland sports, visit local dog-friendly establishments, and of course, go for walks!

This pumpkin-filled picture was taken at Red Wagon Farm in Columbia Station.

Thursday

Courtesy of Jenn Bogucki Pumpkin Monroe

Jenn Bogucki sent us this photo of her French bulldog, Pumpkin Monroe.

Her daughter, Castalia, is going to Ohio State University, and Bogucki said she needed someone to cheer her up. That's where Monroe came in. Her boyfriend of nine years gave her two choices: a ring or a puppy. Bogucki said, "I, of course, chose the puppy."

In this adorable photo, Jenn says it is Monroe's sad face after telling her she had to wait for daddy to come home, so they could all go out together.

Spoiler, it was only a five minute wait! She is Bogucki's dream come true, and she loves her more than she ever thought could be possible.

Friday

Courtesy of San Owens Ricky Bubbles

Sean Owens sent in this paw-esome photo of Ricky Bubbles.

He lives in Vermilion, and they were eagerly awaiting being on our dog-walking forecast.

Good thing we picked Ricky Bubbles for a beautiful day like Friday!

Saturday

Courtesy of Luke from Elyria Blaze

Say hello to Blaze!

Luke from Elyria sent in this photo of his dog Blaze.

He is a red Lab who enjoys rolling over to prompt belly rubs.

Sunday

Courtesy of Janice Galehouse Romeo

Here goes Romeo!

We're getting closer to the start of the regular season for our Cleveland Brownies, but that's not stopping Romeo from rooting them on for training camp right now.

Janice Galehouse sent in this photo of Romeo, a Goldendoodle. They live in Brooklyn, and he is definitely rocking his Browns gear.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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