July 6-12: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Christine Muccino Roxi and Bella

Double the pups... double the fun!

Christine Muccino shared this adorable photo of Roxi (11) and Bella (10), two blue heeler sisters who are happiest with their stuffed hoggies, chasing Frisbees and tennis balls, and, of course, heading out for walkies.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Jessica and Kenna Wiley Valentino

Valentino is ready for another adventure, as long as it involves a car ride!

Jessica and Kenna Wiley shared this photo of their golden doodle, who's just over a year old. Valentino loves going for walks, but he'd rather cruise with the windows down. His cool dog goggles let him safely stick his head out the window, ears flapping in the breeze.

His favorite destination? Starbucks, of course. A pup cup is always worth the trip.

When he's back home, Valentino keeps busy playing with his favorite squeaky toys and hanging out with his Havanese "uncles," Willie and Rusty.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Paula Randolph Ali and Gator

Meet Alli and Gator, two border collies with energy to spare!

Paula Randolph shared this great photo of the adventurous duo, who would happily spend every minute outside, unless thunderstorms or fireworks crash the party.

When the skies are quiet, it's game on. They love to run, run, and run some more. Swimming and boating are close behind on their list of favorite activities. They also love traveling and soaking up plenty of pets wherever they go.

Thursday

Courtesy of Michael Horton Storm

Michael Horton sent in this photo of Storm. He is a 5-year-old pit bull from Mentor, Ohio, whose favorite outdoor activity isn’t actually walking. The email did not specify what Storm's favorite activity is his favorite, but we wouldn't be surprised if it is storm chasing.

Friday

Courtesy of Terri Leitter Ruby Jane

Ruby Jane is always ready for a stroll through the park.

Terri Leitter says the 8-year-old pup loves getting outside for walks!

Saturday

Courtesy of David Vidovich Baxter

Baxter is in the house, decked out with Ohio State swag, as college football season is just 49 days away! David Vidovich sent us this adorable photo of Baxter, who also loves spending time outside. Protect the paws as 80s for air temps means ground temps over 100 where the sun is shining.

Sunday

Courtesy of Ashley Joyce Remy

Say hello to Remy!

Ashley Joyce sent us this paw-esome photo of Remy, who's favorite activity is being in the backyard, as pictured in the photo.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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