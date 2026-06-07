June 1-7: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Crystal Powlowski Vixen and Gunner

How about these two sisters?

Vixen and Gunner.

They're both three, sisters, and Labrador-Pitbull mixes.

Both love to play outside AND love to take each other's toys. (siblings, are we right?!)

Looking good, pups!

Tuesday

Couretesy of Debra Bowersock Ella

Meet Ella!

This cutie lives with her pawrent, Debra Bowersock.

Bowersock sent Good Morning Cleveland this pupdorable picture of Ella.

Ella loves taking walks, but is also a passenger princess and enjoys taking rides in the car!

However, she HATES the rain.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Jeff and Trisha Kramer Porter

Meet sweet and smiley Sadie!

This puptacular pooch is our dog of the day!

Her pawrents, Jeff and Trisha Kramer, sent News 5 this pawesome photo of Sadie.

She was rescued by her humans when she was just 7 months old.

She will turn 8 years young this October!

Her favorite hobbies include chasing squirrels, playing keep-away with the ball, barking at any animal on TV, and yelling at her brother when he’s being naughty!

Thursday

Courtesy of Liz Denholm Tarzana (aka NANNER)

Say hello to Tarzana (aka Nanner!)

Nanner is a 10-year-old golden retriever who loves to do absolutely nothing!

This pawdorable dog was sent in by Liz Denholm.

Friday

Courtesy of Brandy Kern Bentley

Meet this cow wrangler, Bentley!

His dog mom, Brandy Kern, told Good Morning Cleveland that Bentley is a farm dog and a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd.

He lives in Ashland on a farm with his buddy Chloe.

He enjoys helping mooove cows, eating yummy treats, and taking long walks around the farm!

Saturday

Courtesy of Jennifer Frear Penny Lane

Jennifer Frear sent us this adorable photo of Penny Lane.

She has a daily ritual, according to Frear: she tunes in to our dog walking forecast in the morning before heading out for her neighborhood stroll!

Frear also added, "[Penny Lane] would be tickled to make an appearance in your dog walking forecast." Today is your shining moment! Although the weather won't be shining.

Sunday

Courtesy of Sheri Fish Zoey

Meet Zoey!

She is a 4-month-old Bernese Mountain dog.

According to Sheri Fish, Zoey is over 30 pounds and will get to about 90!

She loves being outside with Sheri and has adjusted well to her new home.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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