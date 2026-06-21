June 15-21: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Lisa Shilling Max

Meet Lisa Shilling's dog, Max!

He is a 9-year-old chocolate Labrador who was rescued in 2021.

Max loves walks, but doesn't like going out in the rain.

Lisa said he also enjoys car rides, stuffed toys and just lounging outside in the yard, enjoying nature.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Hope Pohorence Merlin

Hope Pohorence sent in this adorable photo of Merlin!

He is a little over one-year-old lab retriever.

Hope says he loves to watch News 5 with her in the morning before going on a walk. This photo was from his first birthday party.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Justin Cameron Dexter

Justin Cameron sent in this photo of Dexter.

He is 8 years old, his birthday was April 20, and he is a great boy, probably one of the best dogs alive, very playful!

He gets along with others very well and loves children and cats!

Thursday

Courtesy of Jim Breyley Jack

Say hello to Jack!

He is a 5-year-old Goldendoodle.

Jack loves going for walks and watching squirrels!

Friday

Courtesy of Alida Shaffer Maverick

Alida Shaffer sent in this photo of Maverick, who Shaffer says is a truly extraordinary companion that has brought immeasurable light into their life.

This distinguished senior dog, as Shaffer calls him, is a blend that embodies the intelligent loyalty of a German Shepherd and the warm, gentle spirit of a Golden Retriever.

Saturday

Courtesy of Carol Wills Baby

Meet Baby!

She loves changing golf balls and bringing them back, and getting her toys out of her basket to play.

As soon as anyone visits, she runs to the basket to get a toy and takes it to them. Very smart little gal, and loves everyone. She turned nine on May 19.

Sunday

Courtesy of Rachael Carr Jade

Rachael Carr sent in this photo of her dog Jade!

Rachael says Jade is happiest when she goes for a R-I-D-E, and she is the bestest, sweetest girl!

They watch (DVR) News 5, and she goes 'bonkers' when we feature an animal segment, like the dog-walking forecast or Pet of the Week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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