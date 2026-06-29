June 22-28: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Justin Wigley Murphy

Look at that pupdorable face! Meet Murphy!

He is just six months old and is a mini golden (golden retriever and cocker spaniel mix).

Justin Wigley sent him in and said Murphy is a joy to be around.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Cindy Sundman Gwyneth

Cindy Sundman sent News 5 this cute photo of Gwyneth and told us that she is a golden and Labrador mix.

She is just a baby! She recently turned 1 year old, but she is not a pup of leisure.

Sundman is raising Gweyneth for Canine Companions!

According to Canine Companion's website, as a puppy raiser, Sundman is volunteering to raise a future service dog, helping prepare them for professional training and, ultimately, a lifetime of partnership with a person with a disability.

What a wonderful and worthy cause! We give it two paws up!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Anna Capaldi Beluga

Anna Capaldi sent in this photo of Beluga!

We know what you're thinking... Beluga... the whale?! He used to be 30 pounds heavier!

He's been active and losing the extra weight ever since Anna adopted him. He was picked up as a stray in Parma.

He has a happy home and is in great shape now.

Thursday

Courtesy of Lea Carrigan Shadow

Meet Shadow!

Shadow's dog momma, Lea Carrigan sent this pupdorable picture of Shadow to Good Morning Cleveland.

Shadow is a one-year-old Labrador, and she is constantly on the lookout!

Whether she is looking for her friends, the mail carrier, the Amazon driver, the UPS driver, or pretty much anyone else who passes by!

Friday

Courtesy of Shyla and Kisha Jones

First name Ace, last name Jones!

Ace is the proud pup of Shyla and Kisha Jones.

They sent in this pawsitively pupdorable picture of Ace and told Good Morning Cleveland he is a five-year-old Shihpoo - or a shih tzu and poodle mix!

They also told us that he fills their home with love and laughter. <3

He is their pride and joy, and they consider him their baby boy (who is cutting onions?!).

Ace loves cuddling with his moms, treats, bedtime stories, playing at Camp Bow Wow with his buddies, and of course, taking long walks!

Saturday

Courtesy of Linda Alcantara Gidget

Linda Alcantara sent in this awesome photo of Gidget, who is a two-year-old schnauzer mix.

She says Gidget is practically a teenager with "teenage behaviors of lounging around and leaving a mess behind with her toys."

Linda says Gidget enjoys running outside, chasing squirrels, and ignoring Linda's commands.

Sunday

Courtesy of Kim Booth Jake

Say hello to Jake!

Jake lives with his family in Akron.

His dog momma, Kim Booth, told Good Morning Cleveland that Jake is an 11-year-old border collie mix.

We were also told he loves his morning walks with his dog dad, no matter what the Akron weather may be.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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