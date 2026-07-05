June 29-July 5: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Bill McCourt Rufus

Say hello to Rufus!

Bill McCourt sent us this photo of his big sweetheart, rescue pup, who loves nothing more than curling up on your lap while relaxing on the sofa.

On a day like Monday, Rufus definitely had the right plan!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Michelle Racine Jax

Meet Tuesday's dog of the day, Jax!

Michelle Racine, Jax's dog momma, sent News 5 this Christmas photo of Jax and told GMC that he is 9 years old and a Jax Russell mix.

He adores his dad and loves yummy treats

We are also told Jax is playful and loving. <3

Jax loves attention and loves going to the dog park.

He loves spending his winters indoors under blankets, but he will not need any blankets today!!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Dave Felder Rosko

Look how cute he is!

Dave Felder sent us this photo of Rosko who is a rescue dog.

Rosko just celebrated his 22nd birthday on July 1. Although he's a bit slower, Felder says Rosko is still a loyal companion.

This pawdorable doggie loves car rides, long walks and tries swimming (although he is not that good at it!)

Thursday

Courtesy of Mark Milo Ernie

Meet Ernie!

Mark Milo from Avon shared this great photo of his buddy. Ernie loves long walks, chasing tennis balls and kicking back with his family after a day of fun.

If Ernie had his way, he'd probably stay outside all day.

Mark Milo from Avon shared this great photo of his buddy.

Friday

Courtesy of Kim Nixon Daisy

Meet Daisy!

Her dog mom, Kim Nixon, sent Good Morning Cleveland this fetching picture of Daisy... in front of daisies!

She is an 8-year-old Cavapoo and is as cute as a button.

Sunday

Courtesy of Bard Pollard Wile E & Ginger

This two cuties Wile E (left) and Ginger (right) watch the dog walking forecast every morning to see if they can take a walk in the "bark."

Brad Pollard sent in this photo, saying it's a rare moment that two were not wrestling or "barking at nothing at all."

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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