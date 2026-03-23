March 16-22: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Tracy Khols Willow

Say hello to Willow!

Tracy Khols sent us this adorable photo of Willow in her tutu. She is 5-years-old and was adopted from the Friendship APL at just 2-months-old.

Tracy says Willow loves chasing squirrels and having the zoomies!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Kirstie Sword Khloie

Kristie Sword had to bundle Khloie up on St. Patrick's Day! (Hopefully her adorable headband still got to shine!)

This is what Kristie said about Khloie:

"She loves to eat, keeps a watchful eye over everyone like a true mama bear, and definitely rules the roost around here. With those big eyes and sweet face, she may look innocent—but make no mistake, this girl runs the house and we wouldn’t have it any other way."

Love it!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Rebecca Steele Reba

This is Reba!

She is a 5-and-a-half Irish doodle. She was adopted and is loved very much by Rebecca Steele.

Reba loves to sleep and is very laid-back!

Thursday

Courtesy of Karen and Doug Scherma Sigmund

Karen and Doug Scherma in Aurora say Sigmund does his yoga every morning while watching News Channel 5.

Down-dog is a GREAT way to start off a soggy, cold day. Get ready for some outdoor yoga, though.

Friday

Courtesy of Sharon Kennedy Normandie

Don't you love it when names have origins? Normandie.

Sound familiar? World War 2? D-Day? Spelled very similarly to Normandy.

Normandie was born on June 6th. So Sharon Kennedy named her pup after the battle. They call her Norma for short.

Short name, short dog. Not too short to enjoy the snow, though. Norma enjoyed all the snow this year and is still hoping for one more.

Saturday

Courtesy of Dawn Waugh Chuck

Dawn Waugh sent this paw-some photo of Chuck. He is 6 years old. Dawn says she recently adopted him from Ashtabula APL, and that, "He’s such a good boy."

As the photo suggests, Chuck may be a fan of the couch.

Sunday

Courtesy of Wayne Crawford Boone & Barley

Wayne Crawford from Massillon sent us this photo of Boone and Barley.

Boone is pictured in the back, a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd. Barley is in the front, a 9-year-old Border-Collie mix. Crawford says they love snow!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter