March 2-8: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Trina Troutman Hogan

Meet Hogan!

Trina Troutman says Hogan is a 4-year-old French Bulldog that very curiously watches everything. Same Hogan, same. Hogan looks like he's a true outdoorsman (outdoorspup?) with his other interests. Walking in the woods, sleeping, and being protective are some GREAT hobbies.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Jolene Smith Buckeye & Harlequin

Jolene Smith says her pups' favorite thing to do is go out in the pasture on their farm. We love it!

Great looking farm dogs. A pair of labs. Buckeye is the Chocolate and Harlequin is the Black.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Francine Young Max

Francine Young taught her dog Max how to communicate. Have you ever wished you knew what your dog was thinking?!

She says Max is a very smart dog. He uses buttons to communicate.

When he hits the red button, he wants to go outside; magenta means a snack; blue means to go with you; and pink means he’s upset. What's wilder is that it only took a couple of hours to get him trained to use the buttons!

There's no doubt in Max's four years that this Collie-German Shepherd has become a hit with the neighborhood kids. They even play tag!

Thursday

Courtesy of Katy Miss Khloe Rose

Meet Miss Khloe Rose! She has commanded a viral following on Instagram (@miss_khloe_rose). If you don't recognize her name, you probably recognize her face!

She's the face of many national brands, including Kay Jewelers, Petco, and PetSmart.

Before she was a dog in commercials, she was a volunteer. She visited schools, libraries, and hospitals as a certified therapy dog. Years of smiles and comfort spread all around.

Now that she's stepped away from the limelight and runway, her focus is shifting to her more important role yet: Big Sister!

Kate is expecting her first human baby in April 2026! Congratulations to the entire family!

Kate says Khloe remains as intelligent, cuddly, and playful as the day they moved into college together. Katy and Khloe have been besties for over a decade, when Katy was still at Ohio State. Proof that dogs (and retired models) are the best at starting new adventures.

Friday

Courtesy of Celia Pelfrey-Rapp Cozmo

Celia rescued Cosmo, a 3-year-old Black Labrador Retriever, from the Tremont Animal Protective League.

Cozmo is the perfect dog for NEO.

Celie says he loves to brave any Cleveland weather on a walk.

Saturday

Courtesy of Cheryl Olsen Bubbles

Bubbles is an adorable little Bichon Frise from Parma!

Bubble's mom, Cheryl Olsen, said she likes to watch News 5 every morning.

Sunday

Courtesy of Karen Morar Ellie

Karen Morar of Richfield shared her favorite photo of Ellie, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever. This photo was taken when she was two.

Morar says Ellie loves her grandchildren and is patient with them, whether they are running and playing outside or quietly sharing a story in the house!

