March 30-April 5: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Melissa Blair Lexi

Say hello to Lexi!

Melissa Blair sent in a photo of the 7-year-old Bernese Mountain Beabull.

Blair says Lexi is always talking to her mom about her “stingy” treat & bone rules in hopes that one day Blair will just give her unlimited access since "all her social media friends clearly agree with me."

During Lexi's free time, she loves to chase squirrels, but there's another limit: she has to stay in her big backyard instead of a regular walk, so she can stay safe.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Bill Wolohan Tango

This blue-eyed beauty is Tango!

His fur-ther, Bill Wolohan, sent News 5 this puptastic photo of Tango.

Tango is a wonderful mix of Border Collie, Husky, and Chow. A pawfect trio!

Wolohan says he is the best dog ever and that Tango loves getting pets, eating ice cream, and, of course, taking lots of walks!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Lisa Dinnin Groot

Meet this cutie and dog of the day, Wednesday, named Groot!

His dog mom, Lisa Dinnin, sent Good Morning Cleveland this pawesome photo of Groot looking so cute!

He is a retriever, so he loves bringing us anything he can, especially sticks!

Those are his favorite toys.

Although he loves to fetch them, he never destroys a toy.

His favorite treat is pepperoni...or should we say pupperoni!

Thursday

Courtesy of Jan Urbas The Great Gatsby

Meet "The Great Gatsby"!

His dog mom, Jan Urbas, says Gatsby lives in Massillon and is a 3-year-old Pomeranian.

His biggest joy is having a fuss made over him (well, of course!)

He loves to chase his cat friends around the house, but is a cuddle bug and gives plenty of kisses!

Gatsby is an adventure-seeker who loves long walks and keeps an eye on the weather by looking out the windows and doors!

Friday

Courtesy of Bonnie Harrold Harley

Meet Harley!

His dog mom, Bonnie Harrold, told Good Morning Cleveland that his dog is a 2-year-old Jackapoo, a mix of a Jack Russell Terrier and a mini Poodle!

Harley and his family live in Wooster.

He also enjoys cold weather (it's good he lives in NEO), but he is such a smart doggie and always sits on the register to warm up after his outside adventures (you can see him warming up in his picture we shared today).

Saturday

Courtesy of Ronald Poole Pistol

Ronald Poole sent us this awesome photo of Pistol, who constantly lives up to his name, according to Poole.

He says Pistol is 11 years old, but you could not tell by the photo!

Poole says Pistol loves going for walks, and starts every day wanting to go for a dog walk...every five minutes, starting at 4 p.m. He is 11 years old but acts like a puppy.

Poole and family rescued him six years ago, and Poole says he really believes that "Pistol rescued us."

Sunday

Courtesy of Cheryl Martin Charlie

Cheryl Martin sent us this photo of Charlie, who is a rescue adopted from the Geauga County dog warden.

Martin says she and her family fell in love with his ears and brought him home two years ago.

Martin also says that Charlie is a joy for her family and loves to bark at the TV when dog commercials or videos appear.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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