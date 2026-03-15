March 9-15: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Nicole from Wadsworth Laney

Let's talk Laney!

Nicole from Wadsworth sent us her 9-year-old Golden Retriever. Gorgeous!

Loves walks, and especially, winter walks. Loves rolling in the snow, too. Not today, Laney. Maybe Thursday morning!

We want to thank Nicole for also saying they listen to News 5 every morning!

"She is my 'weather' dog!" she said.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Joni Broderick Sam

Here is Sam!

Joni Broderick sent in those photos of Sam, comfortable in the snow.

He says Sam wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning, waiting to see himself on Good Morning Cleveland.

Well, Tuesday was his lucky day!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Barbara Dolan Bob

Barbara Dolan from Olmsted Twp rescued Bob from the streets in December!

Bob was very sick. They fought through all of his problems together. Building a bond. They're best friends now.

Both Bob and Barbara are anxiously waiting for warmth. We've had it. Briefly. But the trend is for warmer weather as we roll into spring.

This "at least 12-year-old puppy," will be thrilled as we turn the corner to spring. Warmer, outdoor walks are ahead.

Thursday

Courtesy of Kelsey Ladegaard Beau

Say hello to Beau!

He's a 4-year-old Golden Retriever, and Kelsey Ladegaard says he's the best boy.

Maybe that's because he's the self-appointed household vacuum! I bet that comes in handy with his toddler brothers running around.

Beau picks up and happily cleans up EVERYTHING his brothers drop. Zero crumbs left behind!

Friday

Courtesy of Emily Shrestha Bhalu

Meet Bhalu, a 2-year-old, 110-lb Great Pyrenees/Bernese mix.

Emily Shrestha says he absolutely loves the snow!

Saturday

Courtesy of Matt Sesco Louie

Say hi to Louie!

Matt Sesco from Mansfield sent us this photo of Louie.

He loves to play and run around outside.

Sunday

Courtesy of Terri Chole

Terri sent us this paw-some photo of Chole, and yes, we triple-checked the emails for spelling.

They watch every morning!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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