May 18-24: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Kate Costa Alice

Kate Costa in Avon Lake sent Alice's photo in.

The weather was pushing 90 degrees on Monday afternoon.

As many took a water break, Alice had her own nice cold beverage: A White Paw!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Craig and Alan Annie

Meet Annie!

She was our (hot or weiner) dog of the day on Tuesday, and she is a four-year-old Dachshund!

Annie lives in Twinsburg with her dads, Craig and Alan.

They tell News 5 that Annie loves to go on bike rides with them, especially through Ant Trail in the CVNP.

Wednesday

Courtesy Mary B Muffy

Meet Muffy!

Her official name is Honey Golden Jewel, but she is the queen of nicknames and is better known as Muffy or "Baby Putch''!

Her dog mom, Mary B, told News 5 that she loves corn on the cob and can't wait to walk in, open the pizza boxes and search for "lid cheese" and crumbs. Yum!

Thursday

Courtesy of Lauren Krupar Truman

Cheese!! Look at this pupdorable dog!

This is Truman!

His dog momma, Lauren Krupar, sent Good Morning Cleveland this darling photo of Truman.

Krupar told News 5 that Truman is a 9-year-old mini goldendoodle.

Not only is Truman very cute, but he is also a doggone good boy!

He is a therapy dog who visits hospitals and schools with his mom, who teaches middle school.

Truman also loves all weather (which is good for a pup living in NEO), but he is especially fond of sunshine and will never turn down a walk.

Friday

Courtesy of Lisa Davenport Pepper

Check out this doggy named Pepper!

She's an 11-year-old Labradoodle.

Lisa Davenport sent in this picture that was taken during a hike at SilverCreek Park in Norton!

Saturday

Courtesy of Janice Dillen Ellee

Say hello to Ellee!

She is a mini Bernadoodle from Massillon, Ohio.

Janice Dilen sent in this photo of Elle, who said she usually has her nose to the ground!

Sunday

Courtesy of Faith Lewis Billie

Faith Lewis sent us this photo of her dog, Billie!

She is a 2-year-old herding dog, and Faith says she often gets asked if Billie is part wolf.

Billie loves to go on her walks, and if you grab her leash, she will head straight for the door, according to Lewis.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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