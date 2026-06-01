May 25-31: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Charles Galeti Oscar De La Hoya

Look at this absolute cutie!

Say hello to Oscar De La Hoya, who was sent in by Charles Galeti.

He's a simple Northeast Ohio dog: he loves the Browns, and he loves News 5!

A cool, fun fact is that Oscar can run a 40-yard dash in 3.8 seconds! (We'd love to see that speed!)

Tuesday

Courtesy of Paula Morrison Max

Meet Max!

He was submitted by his dog momma, Paula Morrison.

Max is a 3-year-old English Bulldog and is a big boy!

He weighs 65 pounds but also has an ENORMOUS personality, and he loves living life to the MAX!

His favorite pastimes are sleeping, eating, being outside, and playing catch.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Dave and Hennie Hervol Finn

Who is ready to fetch this stick?! Finn is!

Finn's dog dad is David Hervol, and he told Good Morning Cleveland he loves to proudly carry sticks that are way too big for him!

And boy does he look proud of his branch manager position in this photo.

They love to take hikes together, but Finn will paws suddenly to just take in the beauty of nature. He will notice everything from butterflies to blowing leaves to planes flying overhead. This curious canine never misses a thing!

He is also excelling in his puppy kindergarten class!

Talk about a pup star! Brains and beauty!

Thursday

Courtesy of Joni Broderick Sam

Say hello to Sam!

Joni Broderick is Sam's pawrent and shared this cute photo of Sam!

His teacher took him past this yummy establishment so he could get all the good smells.

And we are told Sam has a great sniffer! He loves to go for walks, see people, say hi, and smell everything he passes!

Friday

Courtesy of Yitka and Roy Skye and Ralphy

Yitka and Roy from Parma sent in their two fur babies: Skye and Ralphy!

The dog pawrents say Skye is a long-haired German Shepherd with the "most gentle soul," and Ralphy is a Cocker Spaniel who believes he's the boss and "takes charge!"

Both dogs are well-traveled, having explored 18 states together!

Although some may not agree, they LOVE cool weather in Ohio.

Saturday

Courtesy of Matthew Scruggs Nikki

Matthew Scruggs from Wooster sent us this photo of his pug, Nikki.

Scruggs says she loves doggy daycare - especially playing with her best pug friend George - chasing her tail like it owes her money, and standing proudly in the flowers like she owns the garden. Very interesting!

Her favorite long walks? To the fridge, of course, says Scruggs. No need for an indoor dog walk with all the sunshine and cool temperatures outside!

Sunday

Courtesy of Tiffany Dalrymple Gizmo

Tiffany Dalrymple sent us this paw-esome photo of Gizmo.

She is a 5-year-old Doxie mix.

Tiffany says they adopted her in 2021; she was found in the woods in West Virginia.

Gizmo enjoys burrowing in any blanket, being outside in the sun, and going on walks.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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