May 4-May 10: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Kyleigh and Alex Ramlow Stormie Mae

Meet Stormie Mae! She is a mini wiener dog whose parents, Kyleigh and Alex Ramlow, sent us this adorable photo of.

The Ramlows said Stormie Mae is ready for the snow and rain to be over!

Tuesday

Paul Starecheski Max

Paul Starecheski sent News 5 this adorable picture of Max, his 3-year-old Maltese.

Max loves to go on car rides with his dad and cuddle up on the couch to catch the latest updates on News 5!

Wednesday

Dana and Jeff Paden Maverick and Blackjack

The Paden family sent in this puptacular picture of their furbabies to News 5 and told us that Maverick is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, and BlackJack is a seven-year-old German Shepherd.

They also said this dynamic doggo duo is puuurfectly loving to their kitty siblings and human family alike!

GMC is told that Blackjack does not like loud noises, such as thunderstorms or the nearby gun range.

Maverick, on the other paw, is a ferocious protector...but sometimes he is barking at nothing!

Thursday

Sharon Thomas Bailey

Sharon Thomas told Good Morning Cleveland that Bailey is a Chow Chow and recently celebrated her birthday!

She turned 12 back on April 18!

This beautiful girl and her family live in North Olmsted, where she enjoys watching the news and weather with her momma every morning!

Bailey also loves taking walks and chasing the squirrels, especially on cooler days.

But she doesn't like the rainy weather we have been having lately, as she doesn’t like getting her fur wet!

Friday

Jim and Kelly Wood Molly

Meet Molly!

Her pawrents are Jim and Kelly Wood, and they all live in Medina together.

They sent this pawesome picture of Molly rocking her red winter coat!

While we think she looks quite fetching in her jacket, she is hoping for warmer days when she does not have to wear it!

Saturday

Janie M Neitenbach Gus

Janie M Neitenbach sent us this paw-esome photo of Gus. He loves dog walks, according to Jamie, so, of course, he's our featured dog in today's dog-walking forecast. In addition to the dog walks, Gus, or Gustavo, loves car rides.

Sunday

Kathleen Sabo Emma

Kathleen Sabo from Broadview Heights sent us this photo of Emma. She is 5 years old, and she is a rescue. Rescue dogs are the best, says Sabo. Hard to disagree, especially with the cutest photo of Emma!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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