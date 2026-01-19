Monday Dog Walking Forecast: Morning snow and dangerous cold

CLEVELAND — It's another snowy start to the day with scattered snow showers, and another frigid start too. It feels like single digits this morning, and will feel like below zero approaching sundown.

Jenn Bogucki sent us this photo of her French bulldog, Pumpkin Monroe. Her daughter, Castalia, is going to Ohio State University, and Jenn said she needed someone to cheer her up. That's where Monroe came in. Her boyfriend of nine years gave her two choices: a ring or a puppy. Jenn said, "I, of course, chose the puppy." In this adorable photo, Jenn says it is Monroe's sad face after telling her she had to wait for daddy to come home, so they could all go out together. Spoiler, it was only a 5-minute wait! She is Bogucki's dream come true, and she loves her more than she ever thought could be possible.

Today's walk will be even shorter, again, compared to yesterday, with tumbling temps through the teens and single digits after sunset. And that is despite the afternoon sunshine. Gusts will be over 30 mph everywhere, and over 45 mph at times in Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

