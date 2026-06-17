Morning walks, good to go! Evening walks could be stormy

Justin Cameron sent in this photo of Dexter.

He is 8 years old, his birthday was April 20, and he is a great boy, probably one of the best dogs alive, very playful!

He gets along with others very well and loves children and cats!

A walk with your favorite four-legged friend will be picture-perfect this morning! Temperatures will be in the 60s for that morning venture out, under mostly sunny skies.

That afternoon and evening walk will not be as nice or calm. Rain and a few storms will move into the region by the end of the afternoon and continue this evening, with severe storms possible by the end of the evening hours.

Winds outside of thunderstorms could gust up to more than 30 mph.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter